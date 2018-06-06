LAPD busts illegal marijuana grow operation in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Marijuana may be legal in California, but that doesn't mean you can grow it in mass quantities without a license.
The Los Angeles Police Department discovered several marijuana plants in Van Nuys.
In a tweet by the LAPD on Wednesday, it was suggested the police received a tip that led them to the marijuana grow.
The plants were being illegally grown on Archwood Street in Van Nuys near the intersection of Vanowen and Van Nuys Boulevard.
We will investigate every "We Tip" felony, misdemeanor or infraction illegal marijuana grow 14500 Block Archwood