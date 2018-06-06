LAPD busts illegal marijuana grow operation in Van Nuys

The Los Angeles Police Department found a marijuana grow operation in Van Nuys near the intersection of Vanowen and Van Nuys Boulevard. (@LAPDCARRANZA/Twitter)

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Marijuana may be legal in California, but that doesn't mean you can grow it in mass quantities without a license.

The Los Angeles Police Department discovered several marijuana plants in Van Nuys.

In a tweet by the LAPD on Wednesday, it was suggested the police received a tip that led them to the marijuana grow.

The plants were being illegally grown on Archwood Street in Van Nuys near the intersection of Vanowen and Van Nuys Boulevard.
