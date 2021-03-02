LAPD Chief Michel Moore released from hospital after 'not feeling well'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has been released from the hospital after he was admitted for an unspecified medical problem, authorities confirmed Tuesday.In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department said Moore drove himself to Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center on Monday because he "was not feeling well."The chief was admitted for testing and observation but the department says he "is in great spirits and appreciates your well-wishes and support."The department announced Tuesday evening Moore was released from the hospital.No other details about his condition were released.