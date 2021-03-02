Health & Fitness

LAPD Chief Michel Moore admitted to hospital, is in 'great spirits'

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has been hospitalized, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department said Moore drove himself to Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center on Monday because he "was not feeling well."

The chief was admitted for testing and observation but the department says he "is in great spirits and appreciates your well-wishes and support."

No other details about his condition were released.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
