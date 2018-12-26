LAPD Chief Michel Moore weighs in on new DUI device law, last-call time, more

LAPD Chief Michel Moore stopped by the ABC7 studio Wednesday and weighed in on the new DUI interlock device law, the effort to push last call at bars and more topics.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
The chief said his department is encouraged by the stiffer penalties for DUI driving, including the new California law that will require DUI offenders to install ignition interlock devices in their vehicles.

MORE: New California law requires DUI offenders to install breathalyzer in car
Starting Jan. 1, 2019, counties statewide will be required to use ignition interlock devices for DUI offenders.


"Starting January 1st, a person convicted of DUI resulting in injury or repeat offender will have to have an interlock device installed in their vehicle," Moore explained. "It's a device they'll have to breathe in, so the car won't start if there is any alcohol detected in their system."

Moore said Los Angeles County officials have implemented this already, and it appears to have improved the drunk-driving rate.

The chief also spoke about the effort in Sacramento to push the last-call time at bars.

MORE: Last call bill to be revived and would be tested out in 9 CA cities if approved
In an effort to test the 4 a.m. closing times at bars in nine California cities, including some the Southland, the Let Our Communities Adjust Late Night Act is expected to be reintroduced Tuesday.


"I think it can be done in a responsible way. People who misuse alcohol do so at all times of the day or night. So the fact of the matter is, we are becoming much more of a global city, a 24-hour city, that having entertainment stretch to 2, 3, 4 o'clock in the morning is something that can be done in a responsible way," he said.

Moore said this possibility is something his department will watch carefully if it is enacted in Los Angeles. The chief added that it will be up to the patrons as well as the bar operators to be responsible.

