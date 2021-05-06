LAPD officer arrested for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography

An LAPD badge is seen in this undated file photo.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday in Huntington Beach for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Detectives from the Long Beach Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce received a tip last October from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible online distribution of sexual abuse material and began an investigation that led them to James Diamond, according to a LBPD statement.

Diamond, 52, was taken into custody this morning outside a business located in the 5000 block of Bolsa Avenue and was booked on two felony counts each of possession of child pornography and distribution of obscene matter depicting a minor, according to LBPD officials.



His bail was set at $100,000, according to the LBPD, which said the LAPD Professional Standards Bureau was notified of Diamond's arrest and will conduct an administrative investigation.

An LAPD spokesman said the department had no immediate comment but confirmed that Diamond is currently assigned to home duty.

Anyone with information related to the investigation was asked to contact LBPD Computer Crimes Detectives Julie Lacey or Laurie Barajas at 562-570-7223.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

