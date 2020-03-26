Coronavirus

Coronavirus: LAPD refutes rumors of officers ticketing residents for exercising outside amid 'Safer at Home' order

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department said it is not ticketing people for exercising outside amid the "Safer at Home" restrictions aimed at helping contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

"We've heard the rumors, so let's put an end to them. No, the LAPD is not stopping or ticketing people for exercising outdoors. Spreading false rumors during this time does no good," the department said on Twitter Tuesday.



There were rumors the department was stopping people from outdoor activity.

The LAPD also said it isn't conducting DUI checkpoints or towing and impounding cars.

The goal is to encourage parking turnover for businesses and restaurants relying on takeout and deliveries while the restrictions are in effect.

The "Safer at Home" order called for nonessential businesses to cease operations that require workers to be present in person. It also asks residents to stay at home as much as possible when not participating in essential activities such as shopping for food and medication.

