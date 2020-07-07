LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California is honoring a senior detention officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, the agency's first employee to die from COVID-19.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that state Capitol flags will fly at half-staff in remembrance of Erica McAdoo, who was assigned to the agency's Custody Services Division.
The 39-year-old "lost her valiant battle with coronavirus" late Friday evening, the LAPD said in a statement. She is believed to be the first LAPD officer to die after contracting COVID-19.
"Jennifer and I were extremely saddened to learn of the death of Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo, who lost her courageous fight with COVID-19,'' Newsom said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and her LAPD colleagues as they mourn her untimely passing."
McAdoo is survived by her mother, Donna Royston.
LAPD officials said there were 287 department employees who are currently at home after having been exposed to or have tested positive for COVID-19.
Newsom orders flags to half-staff in honor of LAPD senior detention officer who died from COVID-19
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More