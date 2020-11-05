LAPD declares tactical alert again Wednesday to prepare for post-election unrest

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As counting from the presidential election continues Wednesday in key battleground states, the Los Angeles Police Department has again declared a citywide tactical alert to be prepared for possible unrest.The department had also declared a tactical alert on Election Day to be prepared for demonstrations or possible violence. There were some arrests made at protests near the Staples Center but no reports of major violence or citywide unrest. The result of the presidential election was also not called Tuesday night. Counting remains in a few key states Wednesday.On Wednesday, the LAPD said the tactical alert was beginning at 3:30 p.m. to "ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise" but not as the result of any specific incident.Many businesses in the Los Angeles area, particularly in downtown, Hollywood and Beverly Hills, earlier in the week boarded up their storefronts in anticipation of violence and vandalism associated with protests.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.