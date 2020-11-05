LAPD declares unlawful assembly in downtown LA for 2nd straight night

LAPD declared an unlawful assembly in the downtown area again on Wednesday and ordered a crowd of protesters to disperse.
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police declared an unlawful assembly in the downtown area again on Wednesday and ordered a crowd of protesters to disperse.

The unlawful assembly was declared for the area of 5th and Hill streets just before 7:30 p.m.

LAPD described the crowd as "large and unruly," and ordered individuals to leave immediately. It was not known what the crowd was gathered for.

Few protesters were still at the scene around 8 p.m.

No arrests have been made at the moment.

A large police presence descended on the area as a few dozen protesters gathered, with some blocking an intersection.

At least two unlawful assemblies were declared Tuesday night in downtown L.A. as police arrested dozens on suspicion of failing to disperse.

As counting from the presidential election continues in key battleground states, LAPD on Wednesday again declared a citywide tactical alert to be prepared for possible unrest.

Many businesses in the L.A. area, particularly in downtown, Hollywood and Beverly Hills boarded up their storefronts earlier in the week in anticipation of violence and vandalism associated with protests.
