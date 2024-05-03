LAPD detective charged in off-duty hit-and-run crash on 5 Freeway

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday charges against an LAPD detective accused of crashing into another driver on the 5 Freeway last year then fleeing the scene.

Detective Stephanie Carrillo has been charged with one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run crash resulting in property damage.

"Irresponsible and unlawful behavior by law enforcement as allegedly exhibited by Officer Carrillo not only violates public trust but goes against the oath taken by law enforcement to keep the public safe," Gascón said. "Police officers have a fundamental duty to act with honesty and integrity. Our office will not tolerate conduct that jeopardizes public safety and fails to conform to the minimum standard of law-abidance expected of officers of the law."

The incident occured on May 3, 2023. The DA's office said Carrillo was off-duty and driving an unmarked LAPD police vehicle on the 5 Freeway in L.A. when she allegedly rear-ended another driver.

Investigators say that while Carrillo and the victim were pulled over immediately after the crash, she returned to her car and drove away.

Later that day, Carrillo went to the California Highway Patrol San Juan Capistrano station in Orange County where she filed a report that she had been involved in a hit-and-run incident, the DA's office said.

Carrillo is scheduled to be arraigned on May 22. If convicted, she faces up to six months in county jail.