New questions are being raised about the death of a Woodland Hills man and the arrest of his wife that once made national headlines.Los Angeles detectives are speaking out about why they believe the case of Alan Goodman was a homicide.The case is filled with conflicting evidence.Detectives Dave Peteque and Jeffrey Briscoe display what are known as murder books. The five-inch binders contain all the evidence collected in a homicide investigation.They say a typical case fills two volumes. But for Goodman, there are nine."We feel like we have everything to convict Lois Goodman," says Peteque.For transparency, they speak out now to rebut what Lois Goodman's lawyers have been saying for years: "This case was botched so badly by the LAPD."Professional tennis umpire Lois Goodman was LAPD's sole suspect since April 17, 2012.She is heard on a 911 call."I just came home from work, and there's blood everywhere. It looks like my husband fell on the steps," Goodman tells the dispatcher.Another transmission follows from paramedics who were summoned."Hey, 93 Fire. Your incident 4251 on scene is reporting a suspicious death."Then a lapse. Homicide detectives aren't dispatched to the home for four days.The only photos of the original scene are a few snapshots an officer took on his cellphone.Goodman's attorney Bob Sheahen maintains then as today, the ailing 80 year old tripped."Of course it is an accident. He fell down the stairs. He hit his head on the coffee cup. You know that because you look at the scene. When you hit somebody, blood spatters, that's what happens. There was none here because he didn't get hit," says Sheahen.Detective Peteque says there's evidence that Alan Goodman bled in three locations. There is a blood trail that starts downstairs. Spots are on the stove, on a buttermilk carton, on the counter and on the dining set chairs. The trail leads to the landing and then to the bedroom where he found blood on the headboard, lamp, nightstand, as far as the window."I believe it is blood spatter when she was striking him. There is no other way for that blood to get on to the miniblind type shades," says Peteque.The medical examiner determined the death was a homicide.Goodman was arrested, but not as it has been depicted by her attorneys who would later sue citing her public humiliation.Video of Goodman being led past TV happened hours later, when reporters tracked her to a precinct station alerted through a press release.In Goodman's actual arrest, the only camera present was Detective Briscoe's cellphone.Goodman was never tried because of opinions from outside consultants including a crime reconstruction expert who believe Alan Goodman's injuries were the result of a fall.A forensic pathologist from San Bernardino, Dr. Frank Sheridan also opined that the LA County medical examiner's autopsy was flawed.The District Attorney dismissed the case in 2012 without prejudice meaning that they could refile.Last month, Sheridan testified as Lois Goodman's expert witness as she sued the coroner alleging he falsely and recklessly determined her husband's death was a homicide.The jury found in favor of the LA County Coroner. That was a setback for Goodman seeking $10 million to restore her reputation and her life.Goodman's lawyer Bob Sheahen says the judge erred by barring testimony about DNA that could clear juror doubts about Lois.Sheahen says Lois' DNA was not on the mug.Peteque says it is significant that Alan's DNA was not on the mug, either."We feel that based on everything we investigated that the mug, the handle mug was washed and it was placed there," says Peteque.The 12-year homicide veteran says there is much more evidence in the murder books that they cannot share publicly.His team has filled four more binders since the DA dismissed the case.Peteque says his team is exercising due diligence."Every case is important to us. And we're the last breath for the murder victim. And we feel it is our responsibility to serve that victim with justice."