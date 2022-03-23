Echo Park neighbors set up GoFundMe for resident whose car got damaged in Tesla stunt

Community & Events

ECHO PARK (KABC) -- A viral video shows a Tesla flying through the air on a quiet yet steep street in Echo Park Saturday night. It crashed into Jordan Hook's car, damaging the rear bumper and side.

"There's a real level of stress and anxiety going on," said Hook.

According to LAPD, the flying Tesla hit two parked cars and several trash cans.

The stunt was recorded and posted on multiple social media accounts. But as soon as it crashed, the spectators took off.

According to LAPD, this is being treated as a misdemeanor hit and run. The Tesla was rented from Enterprise and impounded after the crash.

LAPD is working with Enterprise to try to identify the driver. In the meantime, Hook's neighbors have set up a GoFundMe to help him fix his car.

"My neighbors have been awesome. They've been super supportive," said Hook.

