LAPD civilian employee charged with murders of wife, teen son at Valley Glen home

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A civilian employee of the Los Angeles Police Department was charged Friday with the capital murders of his wife and teenage son in their San Fernando Valley apartment on the day after Christmas, prosecutors said.

Viktor Yuryevich Glukhovskiy, 44, who works as a security guard for the LAPD, was arrested Friday morning by detectives from the agency's Robbery-Homicide Division.

According to a criminal complaint, he is accused of using a shotgun in the killings of his wife, Natali, and their 13-year-old son, Alex, in the family's home in the 13800 block of Oxnard Street.

The charges include the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders, murder while lying in wait and murder for financial gain, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

The LAPD previously said Viktor Yuryevich Glukhovskiy had told investigators he arrived home at 11 p.m. Dec. 26 to find his wife and their son dead.

