LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department honored its fallen heroes at a memorial ceremony Wednesday in downtown L.A.The event honored the 238 fallen officers who served in the department.Family members took part in the program, with many of them placing a rose near their loved one's name at the newly-renovated memorial wall.The department also paid tribute to officers who passed away due to complications from COVID-19, along with the 15 LAPD officers who died from the Spanish flu more than 100 years ago.