2 suspects critically injured after LAPD following ends in violent North Hollywood crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A police following ended in a violent crash in North Hollywood Tuesday when a possibly stolen vehicle with three suspects collided with an innocent person's car.Officers were following the vehicle when the crash happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Erwin Street and Tujunga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Two of the suspects were trapped in the wreckage of the crash and were later transported to the hospital in critical condition. The third suspect was taken into custody, according to police.The citizen was transported in stable condition. No officers were hurt in the crash.