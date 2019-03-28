Video shows arrests of LAPD officers as force grapples with officers caught for DUI

Video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News reveals one DUI arrest in action. One suspect seen blowing into a breathalyzer device is Cmdr. Nicole Mehringer, now terminated and fighting to get her job back.
Mehringer is also seen doubled over in the passenger seat of her police-issued vehicle, appearing passed out. The driver was Sgt. James Kelly, who was demoted to the rank of officer.
"It's embarrassing when you see members of our organization that are arrested for DUI," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore. "This last year, 18 individuals were arrested of a workforce of 13,000."
The arrests include Cmdr. Jeff Nolte. Panicked motorists reported reckless driving to 911 dispatch. A tire had blown out, and he was driving on the rim.
He later abandoned the police-issued vehicle in Carson. Nolte was demoted to Captain, but allowed to keep his job.
Long Beach Police Department booked Sgt. Oscar Ontiveros for DUI after he struck two parked cars.
Officer Edgar Verduzco was charged with vehicular manslaughter after slamming into a family of three, killing them all.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he's discussed the problem of off-duty officer behavior with the police chief.
"Are they held to a higher standard? Yes. Because they have a badge and a gun, and we should expect them to be the examples of behavior," Garcetti said.
The department has an Alcohol Prevention Unit. Officers who have struggled with alcoholism have also reached out to fellow officers in need of help. Eyewitness News obtained an internal video in which they share their testimonials.
"I went to hell and back for 10, 11 years in this department struggling with the alcoholism issue," said one recovering officer.
Moore said the department stresses awareness and prevention. But there is also the threat of discipline.
"Most embarrassing in this last year is that I've had two high-ranking officials that have engaged in this and the consequences will be severe," Moore said.
Some officers allege that there is a double standard in discipline. Mehringer is taking legal action, claiming gender bias.
She was terminated. Male officers kept their jobs.
LAPD reports six DUI-related arrests so far in 2019 and that overall, the numbers are down 50 percent from five years ago.