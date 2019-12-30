LAPD increases patrols in wake of stabbings at Hanukkah celebration in New York

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Synagogues across the country are increasing patrols in the wake of five people being stabbed as they celebrated Hanukkah in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City on Saturday.

It was shock and sadness in the Los Angeles Jewish community on the final night of Hanukkah in the wake of the violent attack.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Los Angeles Police Department stepped up patrols around L.A. area synagogues.



Two weeks ago in Beverly Hills, a suspect vandalized one of the city's largest Iranian Jewish synagogues in what official say was a hate crime.

Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder of L.A.'s Simon Wiesenthal Center, says he will be urging President Donald Trump to create a special task force to look into attacks against Jews and synagogues.

The local community says the hate has to stop.

"In America we celebrate religious plurality. We respect our differences, we respect our diversity, especially in a city like Los Angeles," said Dillion Hosier of the Israeli-American Civic Action Network.

Authorities say the New York area has seen a surge in violence targeting the Orthodox Jewish community.

L.A. has not seen the same kind of uptick but the local Jewish community says they are always on alert.

"We have security locks on the temple and we are afraid for our kids in schools, when they go to the temple by themselves on Shabbat, so it's sad," said Ovidiah Tank.

The LAPD said there is no known threat in L.A., but are taking extra precautions.
