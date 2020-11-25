Pedestrian fatally struck by 3 hit-and-run drivers in South LA

LAPD is searching for the three hit-and-run drivers responsible for striking and killing a pedestrian in South L.A.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help in finding the three hit-and-run drivers responsible for striking and killing a pedestrian Sunday in the South L.A. neighborhood of Florence.

Jose Fuentes, 50, was crossing Central Avenue at 78th Street at about 7:39 p.m. when a motorcycle traveling northbound collided with him, according to LAPD.

While Fuentes was on the road, he was struck by two vehicles.

None of the drivers stopped to help and all three fled the scene.

LAPD described the motorcycle as a dark colored sport bike, and the driver is a man. The agency also released footage of the motorcyclist leaving the scene.

Another vehicle was described as a white colored sedan.

Anyone with information should contact the LAPD's South Traffic division.
