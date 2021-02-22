Hit-and-run in South LA leaves 51-year-old pedestrian critical; LAPD releases disturbing surveillance video

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In an effort to find a hit-and-run driver who struck a 51-year-old man on a street in South Los Angeles, police on Monday released disturbing surveillance video that shows the violent collision.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was crossing East 49th Street on Sunday morning when he was struck by a light green Toyota Prius.

The dramatic footage shows the victim being launched into the air upon impact and tumbling head over heels. Meanwhile, the car continues onward as the driver flees the scene.

The collision left the pedestrian in critical condition, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

The car's model year is believed to be "2004 to 2009," the news release said, adding that the front windshield was heavily damaged in the incident.

Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres reports on the sentencing of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.


A description of the driver was not available.

Anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect could be eligible for a reward of up to $25,000, the LAPD said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countyhit and runlos angeles police departmentlapdtoyotarewardsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State lawmakers approve $600 stimulus payments for 5.7M Californians
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
California COVID-19 cases decline: 3 reasons why
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
EMT struggling to pay family bills after parents hospitalized with COVID
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
Show More
Father-to-be killed, brother hurt when gender reveal device explodes
LAUSD parents planning Zoom blackout to call for schools to reopen
NASA releases stunning new video of rover landing on Mars
Deputies searching for missing hiker in Angeles National Forest
LAUSD announces app to coordinate coronavirus factors
More TOP STORIES News