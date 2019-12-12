LAPD hopes video can help find driver in deadly Florence hit-run

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New surveillance video has been released from a deadly hit and run in the Florence neighborhood and police hope the footage can help lead them to the driver.

The accident happened last Wednesday night at Avalon Boulevard and 81st street.

A black Ford Fusion hit 47-year old Rufino Miranda as he was crossing the street.

The suspect drove 150 feet with Miranda on the hood, before braking hard and sending Miranda to the pavement.

Miranda died at the hospital.
