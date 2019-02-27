LAPD impersonator sought in Chinatown after jewelry store robbery

Updated an hour ago

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers are on the hunt for a man impersonating a police officer in Chinatown.The suspect, seen in surveillance images wearing a Dodgers jersey and ball cap, was carrying a fake badge, LAPD business card and handcuffs. LAPD Detective Kenneth Scott said the suspect attempted to obtain a $10,000 gold chain from a Chinatown jewelry store, claiming he needed to have it as evidence in a robbery case.The jewelry store owner contacted police.Suspects from the initial robbery were also captured on surveillance video earlier Tuesday. Gerald Roberts, 19, was arrested and booked for grand theft with bail set at $20,000.The robbery suspect seen on surveillance fleeing with the $10,000 gold chain remains on the loose. He was last seen wearing a brown cap and red polo shirt.Police fear the chain could be melted down for its value."Finding the jewelry would be great, but I want (the business owner) to know that we are doing everything we can to make sure they have a safe environment to conduct their business," Scott said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Lee at (213) 996-1860 or Detective Mazzcano at (213) 996-1877. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.