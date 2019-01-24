Thanks to @LAPDVTD -Your BADCATS CCD Detectives tracked a @LoJackTeam signal to the 13100 block Gladstone Avenue @LAPDMission After obtaining a search warrant 21 cars were impounded. The Investigation continues.... pic.twitter.com/CV20QYimCH — Lillian L. Carranza🇺🇸 (@LAPDCARRANZA) January 25, 2019

Los Angeles detectives following one LoJack signal were led to a trove of suspicious vehicles in Sylmar.Police say detectives obtained a search warrant and impounded 21 vehicles - including some Jaguars and Mercedes - in the 13100 block of Gladstone Avenue, according to LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza.They were led to the site after detectives with the Commercial Crimes Division tracked a Kia that had been reported stolen and was sending a LoJack signal.Police say the 20 other vehicles at the site may not have been stolen, but may have been illegally subleased. Detectives are examining paper trails to determine if any fraud was involved.No arrests have been made.