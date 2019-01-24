LAPD impounds 21 suspicious vehicles after LoJack hit leads to Sylmar site

LAPD officers impounded 21 cars after tracking a LoJack signal to a Sylmar location. (@LAPDCARRANZA/TWITTER)

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles detectives following one LoJack signal were led to a trove of suspicious vehicles in Sylmar.

Police say detectives obtained a search warrant and impounded 21 vehicles - including some Jaguars and Mercedes - in the 13100 block of Gladstone Avenue, according to LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza.


They were led to the site after detectives with the Commercial Crimes Division tracked a Kia that had been reported stolen and was sending a LoJack signal.

Police say the 20 other vehicles at the site may not have been stolen, but may have been illegally subleased. Detectives are examining paper trails to determine if any fraud was involved.

No arrests have been made.
