LAPD in standoff with allegedly armed suspect barricaded in Inglewood shopping center

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who police say is armed is barricaded inside a store at a shopping center in Inglewood, prompting a standoff Tuesday evening.Several police officers were seen outside a store at the shopping center at Imperial Highway and Crenshaw Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.Los Angeles police say the incident began with a shots fired call near the area of Manchester Avenue and Figueroa Street. The suspect allegedly fired at officers and led them on a chase before arriving at the store.It was initially unclear if there were employees or customers inside the store where the suspect is holed up, but LAPD later said it believes there are no hostages and the suspect may be hiding inside.