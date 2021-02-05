LAPD in standoff with suspect after chase ends in San Fernando Valley

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- An assault with a deadly weapon suspect is in a standoff with Los Angeles police after crashing through a fence during a chase in the San Fernando Valley Thursday evening.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit at about 5:30 p.m. and captured the moment the suspect evaded a PIT maneuver, came to a dead end and went off-road before crashing into the fence.

After driving down a small hill, the vehicle became stuck, leading to the standoff in Woodland Hills.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
