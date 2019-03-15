LAPD providing extra patrols around mosques following deadly New Zealand shootings

The department tweeted a statement saying they are taking the extra steps out of an abundance of caution.
"The LAPD is monitoring the horrific events unfolding in Christchurch, New Zealand. While this attack appears to be an isolated incident with no nexus to LA, out of an abundance of caution we're providing extra patrols around mosques. Our thoughts & prayers are with all affected," the tweet stated.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore said "thoughts and prayers of the LAPD are with all affected by the #ChristchurchAttack in New Zealand."
"thoughts and prayers of the LAPD are with all affected by the #ChristchurchAttack in New Zealand."
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti also tweeted about the massacre, saying "all people of faith should feel safe in their places of worship."
"all people of faith should feel safe in their places of worship."
At least 40 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.
New Zealand police said three men and one woman were taken into custody.
They also say they diffused a number of explosive devices found on vehicles after the shootings.
Media in New Zealand and Australia say a suspected gunman live-streamed video of the attack.
In the video, the suspected shooter gets into his car and starts driving with music blaring. Six minutes later he gets out of his car, opens the trunk and grabs what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle. Music is heard playing as he walks up the street, then heads into one of the largest mosques in the city.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it is "one of New Zealand's darkest days."
In Los Angeles, local religious leaders reacted to the horrifying events.
"The idea of this country is E pluribus unum, out of many, one. And we are enriched by each other's diversity. We shouldn't be threatened by each other's diversity, and we should learn how to be better from interacting with those who are similar and different than us," said Imam Jihad Turk, president of Bayan Claremont.
This country -- it is exactly the core of what Islam, as I've been taught by Jihad and others, and it's the core of Judaism as well -- there is nothing that separates us on that level," explained Rabbi Neil Comess-Daniels.
On Friday at noon, an interfaith service is planned at the Islamic Center of Southern California.