LAPD investigating death of suspect after officers use force in South LA

EMBED </>More Videos

A prowler suspect who may have been on drugs died after being subdued with less-than-lethal means by Los Angeles police officers. (KABC)

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A prowler suspect who may have been on drugs died after being subdued with less-than-lethal means by Los Angeles police officers.

LAPD officers confronted a prowler suspect in a South Los Angeles neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the officers had to use less-than-lethal force - bean bag rounds and Tasers - to subdue the individual.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified publicly, died.

Police Chief Charlie Beck said the coroner's office will determine the exact cause of death.

"Our investigation is ongoing," Beck said. "Right now his death is undetermined. We don't know if it was connected to the use of force or connected to his intoxication or some other physical ailment."

LAPD statistics indicate six people died after use-of-force incidents so far this year.

In 2017, there were 17 deaths and 19 in 2016.

Beck says it appears the use of force policy was followed in this case but the incident will be thoroughly investigated. Reviews will be made by the District Attorney's Office, the department's inspector general, the police commission and Beck himself.

"I think that our use of force policy is one of the most scrutinized and worked on in the nation," Beck said.

The officers were wearing body cameras and that footage is expected to be reviewed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lapduse of forcedeath in custodySouth Los AngelesLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News