SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A prowler suspect who may have been on drugs died after being subdued with less-than-lethal means by Los Angeles police officers.
LAPD officers confronted a prowler suspect in a South Los Angeles neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say the officers had to use less-than-lethal force - bean bag rounds and Tasers - to subdue the individual.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified publicly, died.
Police Chief Charlie Beck said the coroner's office will determine the exact cause of death.
"Our investigation is ongoing," Beck said. "Right now his death is undetermined. We don't know if it was connected to the use of force or connected to his intoxication or some other physical ailment."
LAPD statistics indicate six people died after use-of-force incidents so far this year.
In 2017, there were 17 deaths and 19 in 2016.
Beck says it appears the use of force policy was followed in this case but the incident will be thoroughly investigated. Reviews will be made by the District Attorney's Office, the department's inspector general, the police commission and Beck himself.
"I think that our use of force policy is one of the most scrutinized and worked on in the nation," Beck said.
The officers were wearing body cameras and that footage is expected to be reviewed.