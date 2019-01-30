LAPD looking for suspect in West LA armed robberies

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Police are looking for the public's help finding an armed suspect who took cash and lottery scratchers from two stores in West Los Angeles.
The robbery suspect hit two stores on Santa Monica Boulevard the morning of Jan. 27. In both cases, he lifted his shirt to reveal the handle of a gun in his waistband and then demanded money and lottery scratcher tickets.
Around 1:15 a.m., he walked into a store near Santa Monica and Wellesley Avenue. He walked up to the register, lifted his shirt to show the gun, put a plastic bag on the counter and then demanded money from the clerk, police say.
The clerk put cash into the bag and the suspect then demanded lottery scratcher tickets. He took them and fled on foot.
Later that same morning around 6:15 a.m., police say the same suspect walked into a gas station store at Santa Monica and Beloit Avenue.
He again walked up to the register, put a plastic bag on the counter and demanded money. When the clerk initially did not understand what he was saying, he lifted his shirt to show the black handle of a gun in his waistband.
He demanded lottery scratchers and cash, and then fled on foot.
Police describe the suspect as a white male, around 27-33 years old, with short brown or red hair. He is about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a Hurley cap, dark jacket with light stripe on the front, black jeans and black shoes. He was wearing blue surgical gloves in the second robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Los Angeles Robbery Detective Witzer at (310) 444-1529. During non-business hours, calls can be made to (877)LAPD-24-7 or anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.