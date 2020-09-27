Officer shot in the head at LAPD station in San Pedro; suspect reportedly in custody

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department said an officer had been wounded but was conscious and breathing after a shooting at its Harbor Station on Saturday night.Eyewitness News confirmed a bullet grazed a male officer's head. Chief Michel Moore said the officer, who has not been identified was reportedly in stable condition and taken to a local hospital.A suspect was reportedly taken into custody.Additional information about the incident, which happened just before 10 p.m., was not immediately released.LAPD said in a tweet, "Please stay clear of the area. The event is still unfolding and additional details will follow."