Officer shoots, injures man with knife in downtown LA, police say

Police shot and injured a man who they say had a knife in downtown Los Angeles overnight.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police shot and injured a man who they say had a knife in downtown Los Angeles overnight.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near 7th Street and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers had been flagged down by a community member who told them about a man with a knife.

They confronted the man, but police say he ignored their commands and walked away. The department said on social media that 40mm foam rounds were deployed.

The man fled from officers to the area of Spring and 6th streets. That's when police say he charged at an officer with a knife in his hand. The officer then opened fire and wounded the suspect.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Nobody else was injured.