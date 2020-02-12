Traffic

LAPD motorcycle officer involved in crash at intersection in Van Nuys

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was involved in a crash Wednesday morning on a surface street in Van Nuys.

The collision happened before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Saticoy Street and Van Nuys Boulevard. The officer's condition was not immediately known.

News video from AIR7 HD showed an LAPD motorcycle on its side in the middle of the intersection, where one lane was closed amid as an investigation got underway.

Whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash was unknown.
