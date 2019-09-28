Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer injured after crash in downtown Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A motorcycle officer was transported to a local hospital after a crash involving another vehicle in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. at 14th Street and San Pedro Street.

The Los Angeles Police Department officer was transported with unknown injuries.

From Air7HD, it appeared as though the motorcycle was on its side near a gutter.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
