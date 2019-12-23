LAPD motorcycle officer injured in Mid-City crash

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police motorcycle officer was transported to a hospital after a crash involving another vehicle Sunday evening, officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the collision in the 4700 block of W. Washington Boulevard at about 9:44 p.m.

LAFD said the police officer was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash.
