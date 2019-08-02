LAPD conducts raids in 2 counties, arrests 3 suspects in fatal shooting of Officer Juan Diaz

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police conducted multiple raids in two counties on Friday morning and arrested three primary suspects days after the fatal shooting of Officer Juan Jose Diaz, officials said.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala confirmed the arrests in brief remarks before a graduation ceremony at the Police Academy in Elysian Park.

The suspects in custody were identified only as being in their 20s.

WATCH: Mayor, LAPD assistant chief announce arrests in officer's killing
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles police conducted multiple raids in two counties on Friday morning and arrested three primary suspects days after the fatal shooting of Officer Juan Diaz.


According to the LAPD, investigators served search warrants in Murrieta with the assistance of that city's Police Department in Riverside County. Officers and FBI officials also descended on a home in Glassell Park, where several people were seen handcuffed and detained.

RELATED: Funeral set for off-duty LAPD officer killed in Lincoln Heights

Diaz was shot and killed after being confronted by a group of graffiti taggers in the early morning hours Saturday while he, his girlfriend and her two brothers were at a taco stand in Lincoln Heights, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylincoln heightslos angeles police departmentdeadly shootingfatal shootinglapdofficer killed
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car plows into San Bernardino home after shooting near convenience store
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
EXCLUSIVE: Woman says treatment at I.E. Ulta burned her face
Small plane makes emergency landing on Washington highway
Main Street Electrical Parade Returns to Disneyland for a limited time
6.8-magnitude quake sways buildings in Indonesia capital
World's largest bounce house comes to Norco
Show More
Riverside police: 2 girls found safe in Utah after alleged abduction
Scooter rider struck, killed by driver in Fairfax District
Lancaster abuse case: Family of Anthony Avalos files lawsuit against DCFS
Oscar Mayer introduces hot dog-flavored ice cream
VIDEO: Flames engulf Jack in the Box in Pomona
More TOP STORIES News