Off-duty LAPD officer arrested on suspicion of DUI in Glendale

EMBED </>More Videos

An off-duty officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a traffic collision in Glendale on Thursday. (Glendale PD)

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
An off-duty officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a traffic collision in Glendale on Thursday.

The vehicle that Ramon Muniz, 44, was driving collided with another vehicle at Sinclair Avenue and Chevy Chase Drive shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to the Glendale Police Department.

There were no injuries reported.

Both drivers stopped to exchange information and reportedly cooperated with authorities.

In 2011, Muniz worked as tour guide for Crime Scene Tours. The former actor turned police officer led passengers on guided tours of L.A.'s most famous crime scenes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
off-duty officerlapdarrestdui crashDUIofficer arrestedpoliceGlendaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News