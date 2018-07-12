GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --An off-duty officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a traffic collision in Glendale on Thursday.
The vehicle that Ramon Muniz, 44, was driving collided with another vehicle at Sinclair Avenue and Chevy Chase Drive shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to the Glendale Police Department.
There were no injuries reported.
Both drivers stopped to exchange information and reportedly cooperated with authorities.
In 2011, Muniz worked as tour guide for Crime Scene Tours. The former actor turned police officer led passengers on guided tours of L.A.'s most famous crime scenes.