A Los Angeles Police Department officer is at the center of a sexual assault investigation involving a minor, Eyewitness News has learned.The suspect and victim have not been identified in the case, which is being handled by the Torrance Police Department. A source confirmed to Eyewitness News that the victim is 13 years old.No arrests have been made.According to a statement from the LAPD, the officer, who was assigned to the West L.A. Division, has been assigned to stay home amid an administrative investigation initiated by the department.No further information was released.