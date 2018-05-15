LAPD officer charged on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Torrance

A Los Angeles police officer was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in her home in Torrance last month. (Shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Los Angeles police officer was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in her home in Torrance last month.

Kenneth Collard, 51, of Riverside, was charged with three counts of lewd acts upon a child and one count of sexual penetration with a foreign object, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

On April 4, Collard is said to have stayed at a friend's home in Torrance, when he is suspected of entering the victim's room in the middle of the night and sexually assaulting her.

The incident was reported to Torrance police, who began the investigation.

If convicted as charged, Collard faces a maximum sentence of 32 years in prison.

He was assigned to the LAPD's West Los Angeles division, and last month was assigned to remain home during the investigation.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League released a statement following news of Collard's arrest.

"We are sickened by the repugnant allegations made against this officer, and if they are true he should be prosecuted as forcefully as possible. As police officers, we are sworn to protect the innocent, not to exploit them. There is absolutely no room in law enforcement or society for anyone who commits such acts, especially on a child," it said.

In 2009, Collard was part of a fatal officer-involved shooting during a robbery and attempted carjacking investigation.
