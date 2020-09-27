Officer injured during altercation with suspect at LAPD station in San Pedro; suspect in custody

During the altercation, the suspect took the officer's weapon and fired multiple shots but none of them struck the officer.
SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department says an officer was not shot, as had originally been feared, but was assaulted and injured during an altercation inside its station in San Pedro on Saturday night.

Authorities initially said a bullet grazed the male officer's head. However, overnight, Chief Michel Moore offered clarity on the incident.

Just before 10 p.m., a desk officer at the Harbor Station was assisting a man who walked in. The two were having a discussion that turned into an altercation when the suspect took the officer's weapon and fired multiple shots at the officer, according to police. No one was hit by the bullets.

The station's watch commander heard the commotion, came out to the lobby area, and returned fire at the suspect, who was not hit and managed to flee from the station in a pickup truck.

A few hours after the incident, Moore tweeted that the officer was at the hospital with "bumps and bruises." His injuries were consistent with being pistol-whipped or assaulted.



Shortly after the suspect took off, nearby units located him and a short chase ensued.

At the end of the pursuit, there was another fight and another officer suffered a minor injury.

The suspect was arrested and was being treated from minor injuries sustained during the chase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san pedrolos angeleslos angeles countyofficer injuredpolice chaseofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car drives through dueling demonstrations in Yorba Linda
Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Video appears to show deputy striking protester at WeHo march
Suspect taken into custody on 210 Fwy after dangerous chase
James, Lakers beat Nuggets in Game 5 to reach NBA Finals
CSULB announces quarantine, pauses campus instruction after COVID-19 outbreak
A look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's opinions, votes, quotes
Show More
CA will house transgender inmates by gender identity
'Early signs' COVID-19 transmission is spiking, CA health sec. says
Bobcat Fire containment increases to 63%; 138 buildings destroyed
ABC7 Town Hall: Make Your Vote Count
OC seamstress turns from dresses to masks to help her deaf son
More TOP STORIES News