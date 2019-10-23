LAPD officer injured in Boyle Heights incident, manhunt on for suspect

By and ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police blocked off streets and were searching for a suspect in Boyle Heights after a Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured in a confrontation with a suspect Tuesday evening.

The incident happened in the area of 1st and Gless streets.

One LAPD officer was reported injured at the scene and police were in a foot pursuit of a suspect who assaulted the officer.

Initial reports indicated the officer had been struck by a bullet in the leg, but LAPD officials later said the officer sustained a minor injury that was not a result of gunfire.

The suspect remained on the loose and SWAT officers were on scene searching the neighborhood.

Gold Line train service was suspended between Mariachi Plaza and Little Tokyo/Arts District during the police search.

Multiple ambulances were at the scene and a civilian vehicle was on a curb. A perimeter was set up in the area and officers were seen questioning multiple individuals at the scene.
