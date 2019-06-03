LAPD motorcycle officer injured in hit-and-run on 105 Freeway in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police motorcycle officer was injured in a hit-and-run crash on the westbound 105 Freeway in Lynwood Monday morning.The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the carpool lane of the 105 Freeway past the 710 Freeway.As many as two lanes were blocked at one point, causing traffic delays in the area.The officer was part of the LAPD's Central Traffic Division. He was listed in stable condition and sustained minor injuries.Footage from AIR7 HD showed a large police presence at the site with the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County sheriff's on scene.CHP described the suspect vehicle as a silver or dark colored BMW X5 with damage to the rear left side door or quarter panel. The vehicle was last seen fleeing westbound on the 105 Freeway.