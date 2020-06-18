LAPD motorcycle officer injured in Granada Hills crash

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was injured in a crash with another vehicle in the Granada Hills area Wednesday evening, police said.The crash occurred at about 8:37 p.m. in the area of Balboa Boulevard and Westbury Drive.AIR7 HD was overhead as an ambulance rushed the officer to a hospital to be treated at an emergency room.The condition of the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were not known.Details regarding how the crash occurred was also unclear.