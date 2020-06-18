GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was injured in a crash with another vehicle in the Granada Hills area Wednesday evening, police said.
The crash occurred at about 8:37 p.m. in the area of Balboa Boulevard and Westbury Drive.
AIR7 HD was overhead as an ambulance rushed the officer to a hospital to be treated at an emergency room.
The condition of the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were not known.
Details regarding how the crash occurred was also unclear.
LAPD motorcycle officer injured in Granada Hills crash
