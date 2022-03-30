officer-involved shooting

LAPD investigating officer-involved shooting in South LA; suspect involved shot and injured

Police say reports began coming in of a man armed with a handgun who was reportedly pointing it at passing cars.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles that reportedly injured a suspect Tuesday evening.

It happened at around 7 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Trinity Street.

Det. Meghan Aguilar with LAPD said reports began coming in of a man armed with a handgun who was reportedly pointing it at passing cars.

A brief standoff between LAPD and the suspect ensued, though it only lasted a few minutes. Aguilar said the suspect was shot though she did not disclose the extent of his injuries.

The suspect remains hospitalized and is stable.

No officers were injured. They're still looking for the handgun reportedly used by the suspect.

The officers who were involved in the shooting have not yet been interviewed by detectives as of Tuesday night.

The incident remains under investigation.

