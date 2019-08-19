LAPD officer pleads not guilty in suspected DUI crash that killed 3 on 605 Freeway

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer charged with vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence has pleaded not guilty.

Officer Edgar Verduzco was charged with vehicular manslaughter after authorities say he slammed into a family in September 2017. He was off-duty at the time.

The California Highway Patrol said on Sept. 26 around 10:15 p.m., Verduzco was driving his 2016 Chevrolet Camaro southbound on the 605 in Whittier along the HOV lane at a high speed. Maribel Davila, 52, of Riverside, her husband Mario, 60, and their 19-year-old son Oscar were traveling on the No. 1 lane in their 2014 Nissan ahead of Verduzco. All three members of the Davila family died in the wreck.

Investigators determined that Verduzco was driving under the influence of alcohol and traveling at excessive speeds when he struck the Davila family's Nissan from the rear. As a result of this impact, the Nissan was propelled forward into the center divider wall and became engulfed in flames.

Verduzco's next court hearing is expected October 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyduilos angeles police departmentlapdcourt casefatal crashmanslaughterofficer chargeddui crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LAPD officer charged in suspected DUI crash that killed 3
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Retired administrator found stabbed to death on CSU Fullerton campus
Suspect accused of setting mother on fire surrenders after standoff
Man in custody after his mother found dead at OC home
Suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with officers in El Sereno
Community reeling from shooting death of young San Bernardino teacher
Trump dismisses recession fears, says US consumers are 'rich'
LIVE | NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Show More
3 mass shootings averted just days apart across the US: police
Santa Monica homeless feeding program continues in park amid opposition
Legal battle over reinstated L.A. county deputy costing taxpayers millions
Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120K
Fullerton wins Little League Junior Division World Series
More TOP STORIES News