LAPD officer possibly injured in shooting incident involving suspect in Boyle Heights

By ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer called for assistance and may have been injured in a confrontation with a shooting suspect in Boyle Heights, police say.

The incident happened in the area of 1st and Gless streets Tuesday evening.

One LAPD officer was reported injured at the scene and police were in a foot pursuit of a suspect who may have assaulted the officer.

Police described the incident as an officer-involved shooting, but it was not immediately known if the officer was struck by gunfire.

Multiple ambulances were at the scene and a civilian vehicle was on a curb. A perimeter was set up in the area and officers were seen questioning multiple individuals at the scene.

The extent of the officer's injuries was not immediately not known.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
