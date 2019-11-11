LAPD officer recovering from violent encounter with burglary suspect in Venice

By ABC7.com staff
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer is stable Sunday after after he was knocked unconscious during an encounter with a burglary suspect.

It happened on the Venice boardwalk Saturday afternoon.

Police say a homeless man tried to run from officers.

They chased him and that's when the suspect got violent with an officer, knocking him unconscious.

The homeless man was taken into custody.
