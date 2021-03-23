LAPD officer shoots, wounds man outside police station in Pico Union

PICO UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer shot and wounded a man outside of the department's police station in the Pico Union neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.The shooting occurred near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 11th Street around 2:20 p.m., according to LAPD.The person was wounded by gunfire on the front steps of the Olympic Community Police Station and transported to California Hospital Medical Center in unknown condition.LAPD Sgt. Bruce Borihanh says the man was outside the station's front doors and was approached by officers who began talking to him. Borihanh added that officers noticed the man was armed with a handgun and put out a help call. One officer then shot the man once.LAPD Chief Michel Moore said what appears to be a semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene, though officers have not yet been able to determine if it is a real gun or a replica.No officers were injured. Tuesday's shooting is the tenth time members of the LAPD have opened fire this year.