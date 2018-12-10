LAPD officer tackles DUI suspect who tried to flee on feet following chase in Northridge

A DUI suspect ran from a vehicle following a chase in Northridge and was later tackled by an LAPD officer on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (KABC)

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspected DUI driver was taken into custody after being tackled by an officer when he tried to flee his damaged vehicle in a Northridge neighborhood.

The chase started around 10 p.m. Monday night in the area and the suspect wove in and out of traffic on surface streets.

At one point, he appeared to pull over as he went over a spike strip and stopped as authorities pulled up behind him. But within seconds he headed off down the street again, traveling at fast speeds.

A patrol vehicle then attempted a PIT maneuver that sent the suspect's vehicle spinning out of control and into a curb on Lindley Avenue.

The suspect quickly exited the vehicle and ran as fast as he could down the street, but within seconds an officer tackled the man into the side of a truck parked along the street. The impact of the tackle left a dent in the driver's side door of the vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody. It was unclear if he was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaseDUIcar crashlapdNorthridgeLos AngelesSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAUSD teachers preparing for potential strike
Canceled field trip leads to lawsuit against Claremont school district
Man charged $1K for penny Whopper deal at Quartz Hill Burger King
Immigrant families reunited in LA for the holidays
Simi Valley mother shares son's tragic near drowning story
Foreclosure scam targets LA Spanish speakers
Busy 91 Fwy toll lanes bring in more than double revenue
Alleged LA drug dealer charged in fatal fentanyl OD
Show More
Woman killed in South LA hit-and-run
Purse snatchers sought after brazen robbery in OC
2 bodies found in Malibu during Woolsey Fire identified
Officer found dead at Hollywood school ID'd
Barricaded suspect inside Temple City In-N-Out taken into custody
More News