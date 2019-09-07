LAPD officers hospitalized after apparent fentanyl exposure in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles police officers and a supervisor were hospitalized Friday after they were possibly exposed to fentanyl during an arrest in North Hollywood.The officers were called to a parking lot in North Hollywood around 11 a.m. after a witness reported seeing a man pull out a gun during an alleged drug transaction, according to LAPD.One person was taken into custody.A short time later, officers found the suspected fentanyl in a container of the suspect's car during a search.The officers and supervisors were transported to an area hospital as a precaution and have since been released.The synthetic opioid pain reliever is considered to be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.