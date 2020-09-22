LAPD officers in Pacoima rescue disabled man moments before car bursts into flames - Video

LAPD bodycam footage shows the intense moments officers in Pacoima rescued a disabled man from a vehicle before it burst into flames.
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police bodycam footage shows the intense moments officers in Pacoima rescued a disabled man from a vehicle just before it burst into flames.

Officers were patrolling near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Paxton Street when they saw the smoking car on Friday shortly before 6 p.m.

Video shows when the wheelchair-bound man was pulled to safety.

Seconds later, flames engulfed the vehicle.

The man's wheelchair was destroyed, but has been replaced thanks to an officer's donation.

LAPD posted a video of the rescue on Twitter with the caption mentioning that the officers said they were just doing their job.
