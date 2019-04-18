LAPD officers raise funds to help family of girls hit by big rig

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police officers from LAPD's Newton Community Police Station pitched in to help raise funds to help the family of two girls hit by a big rig in Exposition Park.

Marlene Lorenzo, 14, was killed, and her 12-year-old sister Amy was critically injured when crossing the street with a green light on April 4. Amy will need lifelong medical care for her injuries.

Witnesses said the semi-truck driver was looking down at the time of the crash. The driver did stop and call 911.

Police officers sold tacos to raise money to help the Lorenzo family with funeral and medical expenses.
