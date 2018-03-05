Los Angeles police helped save a baby's life during a violent domestic dispute that left the child injured.Officer Alex Frazier cradled the 3-week-old after he revived the child, who was allegedly abused. He and Officer Ivan Ibarra were called out to a child that had fallen late Saturday night."The infant was unresponsive, cold to the touch and was lifeless at that point," Ibarra said.Ibarra told the infant's distraught mother how important it was to give them her baby so they could start CPR."After a little bit more time, I saw a little facial expression and then eventually, while I was still doing the chest compressions, he kind of rolled his head a little bit," Frazier said.Paramedics arrived on scene and rushed the child and mother to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, while police took the father into custody. The call affected the officers on a personal level, especially since they're both fathers of children under the age of two."I went home immediately and kissed my kids. Very important to me, I'm a parent. My kids are my everything," Frazier said.Ibarra said he did the same thing."I think my son was annoyed because I didn't want to put him down. I just kept on holding him when I get home. Went into a little bit of overtime with him," he said.The officers said they're relieved the baby survived. It was Frazier's first time performing CPR on an infant in his nine years on the force."This job isn't always about taking people to jail. It's about helping the community, so you have to be ready for whatever is thrown our way," he said.